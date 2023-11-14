HC Wainwright Weighs in on ChromaDex Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for ChromaDex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ChromaDex’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ChromaDex’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ChromaDex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CDXC

ChromaDex Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.04 million, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.24.

Institutional Trading of ChromaDex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 33,625 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 240,414 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 1,004.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 382,413 shares in the last quarter. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChromaDex

(Get Free Report)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.