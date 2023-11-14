HC Wainwright Trims Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Target Price to $6.00

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ:DARE opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. Daré Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Daré Bioscience by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Daré Bioscience by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Daré Bioscience by 14.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 7.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.