HC Wainwright Raises Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Price Target to $25.00

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $17.42 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35.

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $146,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $487,850. Corporate insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,820,000. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 29.1% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,368,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,573,000 after buying an additional 533,186 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 22.0% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,221,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 386.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 99,555 shares during the period.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

