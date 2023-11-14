HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Altimmune in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.33). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altimmune’s current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Altimmune from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Altimmune Trading Down 2.4 %

Altimmune stock opened at $2.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $131.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $17.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter worth $63,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter worth $50,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

