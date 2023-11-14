HC Wainwright Comments on Tecogen Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TGEN)

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Tecogen in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tecogen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tecogen’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
Tecogen Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TGEN opened at $0.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. Tecogen has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.57.
Tecogen Company Profile
Tecogen Inc manufactures, installs, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tecogen
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.