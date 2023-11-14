HC Wainwright Comments on Tecogen Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TGEN)

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Tecogen in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tecogen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tecogen’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Tecogen Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGEN opened at $0.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. Tecogen has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.57.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen ( OTCMKTS:TGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Tecogen had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 million.

Tecogen Inc manufactures, installs, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

