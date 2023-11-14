HC Wainwright Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.85. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.88.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

NYSE:FNV opened at $117.92 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $116.40 and a 52 week high of $161.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.17 and its 200-day moving average is $141.37.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 136.0% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 209.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.