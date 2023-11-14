Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) & Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Head to Head Analysis

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Free Report) and Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hays and Heidrick & Struggles International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Hays alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hays 0 1 1 0 2.50 Heidrick & Struggles International 0 1 1 0 2.50

Heidrick & Struggles International has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.25%.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Hays has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heidrick & Struggles International has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hays and Heidrick & Struggles International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hays $9.13 billion 0.00 $166.60 million N/A N/A Heidrick & Struggles International $1.02 billion 0.50 $79.49 million $2.71 9.35

Hays has higher revenue and earnings than Heidrick & Struggles International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hays pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share. Heidrick & Struggles International pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Heidrick & Struggles International pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Hays and Heidrick & Struggles International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hays N/A N/A N/A Heidrick & Struggles International 5.44% 14.52% 6.06%

Summary

Heidrick & Struggles International beats Hays on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hays

(Get Free Report)

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms. Hays plc was founded in 1968 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives. The company also offers on-demand services to provide clients with independent talent, including professionals with industry and functional expertise for interim leadership roles and critical project-based initiatives; and consulting services, including leadership assessment and development, team and organization acceleration, digital acceleration and innovation, diversity and inclusion advisory services, and culture shaping services. It provides its services to Fortune 1000 companies; Major U.S. and non-U.S. companies; middle market and emerging growth companies; private equity firms; governmental, higher education, and not-for-profit organizations; and other private and public entities. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.