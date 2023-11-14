Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 660 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hamel Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,092,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,863,000 after buying an additional 416,194 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,579,000 after buying an additional 26,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Family Trust lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 5,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

JPM stock opened at $145.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $159.38. The stock has a market cap of $421.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

