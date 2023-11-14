Granite Ridge Resources (GRNT) & The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) is one of 262 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Granite Ridge Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Granite Ridge Resources and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Ridge Resources $497.42 million $262.34 million 6.57 Granite Ridge Resources Competitors $12.94 billion $1.71 billion 20.97

Granite Ridge Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Granite Ridge Resources. Granite Ridge Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Granite Ridge Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Granite Ridge Resources pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.8% and pay out 83.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Granite Ridge Resources has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

7.6% of Granite Ridge Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Granite Ridge Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Ridge Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Ridge Resources 29.78% 20.45% 15.26% Granite Ridge Resources Competitors -7.11% 13.41% 9.26%

Risk and Volatility

Granite Ridge Resources has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Ridge Resources’ rivals have a beta of -12.75, indicating that their average stock price is 1,375% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Granite Ridge Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Ridge Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 Granite Ridge Resources Competitors 1784 10327 15326 509 2.52

Granite Ridge Resources currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.14%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 25.70%. Given Granite Ridge Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Granite Ridge Resources is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Granite Ridge Resources beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

