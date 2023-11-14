Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$81.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$84.00 to C$81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$97.00 to C$86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$88.33.

Shares of TSE GRT.UN opened at C$64.02 on Monday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$62.72 and a twelve month high of C$88.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$70.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$75.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.2667 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -149.53%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

