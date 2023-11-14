GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Lowered to $5.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GDRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of GoodRx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.94.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 117.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.17. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 8.23.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. GoodRx had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 112,694.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GoodRx by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,568,000 after purchasing an additional 739,017 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,318,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,061 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 11.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,498,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 250,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 16.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 248,593 shares during the period. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

