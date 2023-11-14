GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Cut to $5.50

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GoodRx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GoodRx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on GoodRx from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.94.

GoodRx stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.78, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.17.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. GoodRx had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 112,694.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GoodRx by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after purchasing an additional 739,017 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,318,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,061 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,498,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 250,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GoodRx by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 248,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

