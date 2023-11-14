GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after buying an additional 107,949 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its position in GoDaddy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after buying an additional 1,973,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,574,000 after buying an additional 163,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GoDaddy by 517.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after buying an additional 5,133,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,934,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,486,000 after buying an additional 85,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 32,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $2,682,956.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,006.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 32,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $2,682,956.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,006.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,114. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.7 %

GDDY stock opened at $88.25 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $67.43 and a one year high of $88.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.19.

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.