Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CO stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CO. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067,412 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

