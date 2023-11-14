Genmab A/S to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GMAB. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $638.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $32.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average of $37.14. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $47.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 54.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter worth $406,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 80.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

