Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 8,152 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,152 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

