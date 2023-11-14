Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $611,000 Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,038,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 822.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,081,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639,061 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,325,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,959 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 3,136,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,880,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 158.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,008,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,082 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average is $35.82.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

