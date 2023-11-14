Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,858,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 730,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 209,632 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA stock opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.08.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -53.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

