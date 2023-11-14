Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 985 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Intuit by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $532.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $149.17 billion, a PE ratio of 63.05, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $369.94 and a 12 month high of $558.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $520.56 and a 200-day moving average of $485.68.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTU

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.