FY2023 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. Reduced by Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will earn $2.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.45. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $552.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.98 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

SHOO has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $33.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.09. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Steven Madden by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 22,777 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Steven Madden by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

