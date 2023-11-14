FY2023 EPS Estimates for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Raised by Analyst

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Solid Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.79) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.92). The consensus estimate for Solid Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.97) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.99) EPS.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.27.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

SLDB stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 748,123 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 5,663.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 677,047 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 660,747 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 584,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 374,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,319,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.

