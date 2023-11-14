FY2023 EPS Estimates for Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Lifted by Analyst

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Precision BioSciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.61). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precision BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precision BioSciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Precision BioSciences Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $0.34 on Monday. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $40.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision BioSciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 113.1% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 8,099,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 4,298,494 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,172,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,877 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 269.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,534,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,435 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 115.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,958,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 259.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,936 shares during the period. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 125,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $50,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,841.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders.

