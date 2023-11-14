FY2023 EPS Estimates for Liquidia Co. Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Liquidia in a report issued on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.91). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Liquidia’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LQDA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $6.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of -0.11. Liquidia has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 3.0% in the first quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 339,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

