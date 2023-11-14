FY2023 EPS Estimates for Intellicheck, Inc. Raised by Northland Capmk (NYSE:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Intellicheck in a research note issued on Thursday, November 9th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

IDN opened at $1.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.71. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39.

Institutional Trading of Intellicheck

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.