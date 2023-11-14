FY2023 EPS Estimates for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Increased by William Blair

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for HCI Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $4.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.25. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HCI Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on HCI Group from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on HCI Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on HCI Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

HCI Group Price Performance

NYSE HCI opened at $76.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $657.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.89. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in HCI Group by 80.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in HCI Group by 112.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in HCI Group by 1,807.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in HCI Group in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in HCI Group in the third quarter worth $76,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

About HCI Group

(Get Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.