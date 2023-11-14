FY2023 EPS Estimates for Flywire Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Flywire in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.18). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flywire’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Flywire from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Flywire from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $20.62 on Monday. Flywire has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.51.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Flywire by 4.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Flywire by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Flywire by 15.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Flywire by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Flywire by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $348,641.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 109,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,531.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $203,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,534,504.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $348,641.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 109,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,531.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,249 shares of company stock worth $2,899,605. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Further Reading

