FY2023 EPS Estimates for Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Lifted by Leerink Partnrs

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equillium in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Equillium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Equillium from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Equillium Price Performance

NASDAQ EQ opened at $0.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.27. Equillium has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQ. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equillium by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Equillium by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

