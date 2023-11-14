FY2023 EPS Estimates for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Increased by Wedbush

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) – Wedbush lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.88). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CytomX Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

CTMX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $3.15 to $3.19 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Up 5.1 %

CTMX opened at $1.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $82.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.62. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.02.

Institutional Trading of CytomX Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company's pipeline comprises therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies, and immune modulators, such as cytokines and checkpoint inhibitors.

