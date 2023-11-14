FY2023 EPS Estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.92). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBAY. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jonestrading upped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.27.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $16.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 0.29. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a current ratio of 22.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 81,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $249,426.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 15,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $249,641.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $249,426.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,648 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

