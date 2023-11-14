FY2023 EPS Estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.64) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.63). The consensus estimate for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.49) EPS.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ AVIR opened at $2.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.18. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $5.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atea Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 666,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 19,409 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.