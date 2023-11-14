FY2023 EPS Estimates for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Cut by Analyst

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Assembly Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.19) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.15). The consensus estimate for Assembly Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 12.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 9.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 52.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 262,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 157,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

