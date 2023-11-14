FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($9.60) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($8.55). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($9.87) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASND. StockNews.com cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.38.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $89.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.81 and a 200-day moving average of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.48. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $127.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.68) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $51.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.73 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 391.76% and a negative return on equity of 570.61%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

