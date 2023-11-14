FY2023 EPS Estimates for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Raised by Wedbush

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AppLovin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AppLovin’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

APP has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on AppLovin from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AppLovin from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AppLovin from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

NYSE APP opened at $41.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,232 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at $217,358,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,335,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,479,000 after acquiring an additional 195,030 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,199 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,040,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,630,000 after purchasing an additional 144,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $35,506.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,170.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,416,549.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,585,250 shares of company stock valued at $576,944,090. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

