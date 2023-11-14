FY2023 EPS Estimates for Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Akoya Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.52) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.64). The consensus estimate for Akoya Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.62) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Akoya Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AKYA opened at $4.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. Akoya Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akoya Biosciences

In other Akoya Biosciences news, COO Frederic Pla purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $92,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akoya Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 18.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 28,552 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 180.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 19,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 17.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 23,132 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 3.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 515,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. 39.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

