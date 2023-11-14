FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note issued on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LVLU. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.90.

LVLU opened at $2.09 on Monday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

