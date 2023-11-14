FY2023 Earnings Estimate for 89bio, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of 89bio in a report issued on Thursday, November 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will earn ($2.00) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.99). The consensus estimate for 89bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.11) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.43) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. 89bio’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.

89bio Stock Performance

Shares of ETNB opened at $7.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a current ratio of 18.23. 89bio has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $22.93.

Institutional Trading of 89bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

About 89bio

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

