Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 74.5% from the October 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter worth $4,607,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1,229.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 678,715 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 117.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 972,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 525,704 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter worth $2,601,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 184.0% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 419,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 271,756 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.0576 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.