Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Cut to C$163.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$173.00 to C$163.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

FNV has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$245.00 to C$258.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$201.70 to C$197.10 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

FNV stock opened at C$162.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 26.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$183.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$190.45. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$160.34 and a 52-week high of C$217.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 38.57%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

