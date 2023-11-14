Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of FSI opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $23.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

