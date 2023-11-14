Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of FSI opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $23.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
