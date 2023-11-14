FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Position Lifted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 32.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 149,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE stock opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average is $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

