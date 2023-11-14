First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,133,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,622 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of First Horizon worth $24,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in First Horizon by 37.7% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 29,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 122.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at about $801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Wedbush raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.78.
First Horizon Stock Up 1.5 %
FHN stock opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $24.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.
First Horizon Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.
About First Horizon
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Horizon
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.