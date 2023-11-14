First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,133,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,622 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of First Horizon worth $24,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in First Horizon by 37.7% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 29,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 122.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at about $801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Wedbush raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.78.

First Horizon Stock Up 1.5 %

FHN stock opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $24.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.