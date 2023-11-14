Financial Survey: Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) & Mitsubishi Shokuhin (OTCMKTS:MSHXF)

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) and Mitsubishi Shokuhin (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Chefs’ Warehouse and Mitsubishi Shokuhin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chefs’ Warehouse 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mitsubishi Shokuhin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.69%. Given Chefs’ Warehouse’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chefs’ Warehouse is more favorable than Mitsubishi Shokuhin.

This table compares Chefs’ Warehouse and Mitsubishi Shokuhin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chefs’ Warehouse 0.60% 12.36% 3.23% Mitsubishi Shokuhin N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chefs’ Warehouse and Mitsubishi Shokuhin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chefs’ Warehouse $2.61 billion 0.36 $27.75 million $0.51 46.82 Mitsubishi Shokuhin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Chefs’ Warehouse has higher revenue and earnings than Mitsubishi Shokuhin.

Summary

Chefs’ Warehouse beats Mitsubishi Shokuhin on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products. It also offers a line of center-of-the-plate products, such as custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. The company serves menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos, and specialty food stores. It markets its center-of-the-plate products directly to consumers through a mail and e-commerce platform. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

About Mitsubishi Shokuhin

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. engages in the wholesale of processed foods, frozen and chilled foods, alcoholic beverages, and confectioneries businesses in Japan and internationally. It involved in other business activities, including distribution and other services. The company was formerly known as Ryoshoku Ltd. and changed its name to Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. in July 2011. Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation.

