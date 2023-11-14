Financial Analysis: GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) and GMO Payment Gateway (OTCMKTS:GMYTF)

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) and GMO Payment Gateway (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares GoDaddy and GMO Payment Gateway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoDaddy 8.45% -63.92% 5.43% GMO Payment Gateway N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.0% of GoDaddy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of GoDaddy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoDaddy 0 5 6 1 2.67 GMO Payment Gateway 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GoDaddy and GMO Payment Gateway, as reported by MarketBeat.

GoDaddy currently has a consensus target price of $93.09, suggesting a potential upside of 5.49%. Given GoDaddy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GoDaddy is more favorable than GMO Payment Gateway.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GoDaddy and GMO Payment Gateway’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoDaddy $4.09 billion 3.04 $352.20 million $2.33 37.88 GMO Payment Gateway N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GoDaddy has higher revenue and earnings than GMO Payment Gateway.

Summary

GoDaddy beats GMO Payment Gateway on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content. The segment also offers connected commerce comprising Smart Terminal, a dual screen all-in-one Point-of-Sale system that allows customers to manage in-store inventory and product catalogs and take payments; GoDaddy Payments, a payment facilitator that enables customers to accept all major forms of payments; and email service plans with a multi-feature web interface, and Microsoft Office 365 accounts that connects to customers' domains. The Core Platform segment offers domain products, including primary registrations, domain aftermarket platform, and domain name add-ons, as well as GoDaddy Registry, a provider of domain name registry services; and hosting and security services comprising shared website hosting, website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, and managed hosting services, as well as security products with a comprehensive suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence. The company serves small businesses, individuals, organizations, developers, designers, and domain investors. GoDaddy Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About GMO Payment Gateway

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. It operates through three segments: Payment Enhancement Business, Payment Processing Business, and Money Service Business. The company offers online payment system comprising PG multi-payment service, a payment system that allows to select payment methods, such as credit card payment and CVS payment; Ginko Pay Base System, a smartphone app that enables payments to be made by an immediate debit from the bank account; and GMO-PG processing platform, which helps financial institutions and financial service providers in the business of payment-related services by enabling payment infrastructure building, as well as security and GMO payment after delivery services. It also provides global payment services; and early payment, GMO-PG remittance, guarantees, and transaction lending services. In addition, the company offers online advertising services consisting of administrative services for listing ads that use Yahoo! Promotional advertising, and Google AdWords; and administrative services for Facebook Ads, Google Analytics, etc. Further, it provides website analysis support, consulting, and other support services. GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

