FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FBK. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of FB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James began coverage on FB Financial in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. TheStreet raised FB Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on FB Financial from $33.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded FB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FB Financial

FB Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

FBK stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $44.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $108.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

Insider Activity

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.57 per share, for a total transaction of $198,705.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,875,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,474,459.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.57 per share, with a total value of $198,705.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,875,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,474,459.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.46 per share, for a total transaction of $199,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,869,341 shares in the company, valued at $352,818,808.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,986,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in FB Financial during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 615,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after buying an additional 38,407 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

(Get Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.