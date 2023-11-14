Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.40.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 767.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 189.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 98.8% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

