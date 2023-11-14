Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.29%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.