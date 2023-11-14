Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXAS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -37.28 and a beta of 1.46. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $100.77.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

