Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVLV

Evolv Technologies Trading Down 4.2 %

Insider Transactions at Evolv Technologies

EVLV stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. Evolv Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 7,466 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $29,864.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,299,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,199,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 7,466 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $29,864.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,299,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,199,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at $224,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,134 shares of company stock worth $1,269,739. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Evolv Technologies by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Evolv Technologies by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after purchasing an additional 497,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evolv Technologies by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after purchasing an additional 351,452 shares during the period. Key Colony Management LLC increased its position in Evolv Technologies by 292.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 1,079,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 804,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Evolv Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 923,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period. 52.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolv Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.