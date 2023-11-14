Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CART)

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now expects that the company will earn ($13.57) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($13.14). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)’s current full-year earnings is ($14.40) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.65 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:CART opened at $25.56 on Monday. Instacart has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $42.95.

In other Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,000,000 shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,066,327 shares of company stock worth $31,989,810. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,469,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,640,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) during the 3rd quarter worth about $846,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,796,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

