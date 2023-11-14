Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Adicet Bio, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Adicet Bio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will earn ($3.42) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.16). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adicet Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.98) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.09) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Adicet Bio from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ ACET opened at $1.18 on Monday. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at about $12,163,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 311.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,409 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 2,182.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 500,095 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 963.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 286,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 277,312 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

